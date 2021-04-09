Police call on public to give information about these 5 people

7 of the escapees have been rearrested, 5 of them are still on the run

The Tema Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service is calling on the general public to assist in arresting some persons who are still on the loose after escaping from police custody on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

According to the police, 12 suspects who were held custody at the Zenu-Atadeka District Police escaped following an incident where a suspect poured hot porridge in the face of the police officer who was on duty on April 4, 2021.



The police added that while 7 of the escapees have been rearrested, 5 of them are still on the run.



The five are Richard Remeo, 30, Sulemana Ibrahim, 23, Abu Sadique, 29, Ibrahim Fuseini, 26, and Aziz Fuseini, 38 are still being haunted by the police.



