Police cautions against explosion at La Beach

DSP Efia Tengey, head of Public Affairs, Greater Accra

The Ghana Police Service has cautioned against explosions at the La Beach in Accra.

According to a statement dated August 10, 2020, and signed by head of Public Affairs , DSP Efia Tengey, the caution has become necessary following an explosion which caused injuries to four children who were playing along the La Beach on August 5.



All four children have so far been treated and discharged, according to the statement.



“The Accra Regional Police Command is advising the general public especially parents, community leaders, local folks among others, to be wary of strange objects they chance upon and immediately draw the attention of the Police for the appropriate response.

“Further to this parents are advised not to leave children without the needed parental guide especially now that they are home. Similarly. The children should be discouraged from handling unfamiliar objects.



“The Police should be notified of strange objects in your vicinity by calling police emergency numbers 191, 18555 or 112,” the statement stated.

