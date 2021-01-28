Police chase armed men for attacking pastor, worshippers

The armed men assaulted some of the church members

The police are searching for three armed men, who attacked a pastor and worshippers of Glorious Mighty Church at Benapat, in Oyibi, in Greater Accra.

The armed men besieged the church, shot at the head pastor, but missed narrowly, stabbed a worshiper with a knife and assaulted others, during church service.



The Accra Regional Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP|) Effia Tenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.



She said a woman reported to the police at Oyibi that three men wielding gun and knives besieged the church, attacked her, other worshippers and pastor during service.



DSP Tenge said the woman reported that the attackers raided the auditorium of the church and fired at Sam Enoch, the head pastor.



She said a pellet from the gun of the armed men hit the thigh of Pepertual Bondzie,22, a church member, resulting in serious injury, and another member, Hannah Bondzie, was stabbed at her back with a knife by the assailants.



“In an ensuing struggle between the pastor and the suspects, they also hit him (pastor) with the butt of the gun on the forehead,” DSP Tenge indicated.

She said victims were rushed to Shai Osudoku District Hospital at Dodowa, where Bondziewas treated and discharged, and others were in stable condition and undergoing treatment.



DSP Tenge said the police were investigating the case and appealed to the public to provide reliable information to assist in the arrest of suspects.



In another development, the police are investigating a case in which a 27-year-old man has bitten the hand of a commercial sex worker at Baatsona, in Accra.



DSP Tenge said a 20-year-old Nigerian sex worker reported that suspect, Jeffrey Nyavi, approached her on Crisbbery Street, and took her to a hotel at Baatsona, but failed to pay her for the services rendered.



The Police PRO said the complainant pursued the suspect for GHc200 for the services rendered, resulting in a scuffle, and the suspect bit the complainant on the finger.



DSP Tenge said a police medical form was issued to the commercial sex worker to attend hospital for treatment, and the suspect was arrested and placed in custody to assist in investigations.