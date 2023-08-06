1
Police chase cargo robbery suspects who killed one person

Sun, 6 Aug 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Police in the Ashanti Region are conducting a manhunt for suspects involved in a robbery incident at Anyinamso No. 1.

Two cargo vehicles were targeted, resulting in the unfortunate death of one person.

The assailants managed to flee into a nearby bush with GH₵ 2,000.00 and three mobile phones after encountering a police patrol team during the attack.

Authorities are determined to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice, reassuring the public of their commitment to resolving the case.

