Police chase cargo robbery suspects who killed one person

Sun, 6 Aug 2023 Source: classfmonline.com
Police in the Ashanti Region are conducting a manhunt for suspects involved in a robbery incident at Anyinamso No. 1.
Two cargo vehicles were targeted, resulting in the unfortunate death of one person.
The assailants managed to flee into a nearby bush with GH₵ 2,000.00 and three mobile phones after encountering a police patrol team during the attack.
Authorities are determined to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice, reassuring the public of their commitment to resolving the case.
Source: classfmonline.com
