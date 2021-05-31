Police chase fetish priestess who directed couple to bury their son alive

Police hunt for spiritualist who allegedly directed a couple to bury their son alive

The Central Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for a spiritualist who allegedly directed a couple to bury their two-year-old son at Breman Brakwa.

On May 27, 2021, the father of the child, Paul Adobaw allegedly buried alive his ward alive.



Paul Adobaw was subsequently arrested by the Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa Police.



According to CitiNews, the spiritualist named Ama Nkansah allegedly convinced the couple to kill their child because the baby was a spirit child.



Paul Adobaw’s tenant reported the incident to the police and he was subsequently arrested.



According to the police, when questioned by the tenant, Paul Adobaw, said they were carrying out a traditional rite, only for the boy to be found later in a grave behind their home.

The couple has five children with the deceased being their fourth child.



The deceased, since birth, has never been able to walk before his painful death.



Paul Adobaw is currently in police custody assisting investigations.



The activities of so-called spiritualists come under scrutiny in recent times following the killing of an 11-year-old boy by two teenagers in a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.



Reports say the two teenagers planned to use the deceased for money rituals after contacting a traditional priest.

According to police documents, the two teenagers were inspired to carry out the crime after watching a spiritualist on TV talking about how to get rich quick.







