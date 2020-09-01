Crime & Punishment

Police chase mobile money vendor killers

The police have picked up one suspect in connection with the murder

The Ashanti Regional Police have confirmed that they are on the heels of a number of suspects over the gruesome murder of a mobile money vendor in the region.

Twenty-eight-year old, Owusu Agyekum, a mobile money merchant at Onwe, in the Ejisu Municipality, was shot dead in his metal container around 8:30 PM on Wednesday.



The police managed to apprehend one key suspect, identified as Martin Agyei, who was wielding an AK47 assault rifle, barely four hours after the shooting incident.



ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, explained to the media that Agyei, was in a taxi cab, around 12 midnight on Thursday when he was nabbed at Kodie, a town in the region.



The Police PRO stated that four hours earlier, Owusu Agyekum, 32, was in his yellow metal container working at Onwe, when some suspected robbers, attacked and shot him dead.

According to the Police, the robbers then snatched the money bag of the deceased and started to shoot indiscriminately, whilst they fled from the crime scene on foot.



ASP Ahianyo, who was addressing the media, said the police suspect that Agyei had a hand in the murder of the mobile money merchant.



He disclosed that the police are convinced that Agyei did not kill the mobile money merchant alone, so they are doing their best to arrest his runaway accomplices.

