Police clamp down on motor riders

The swoop was to stamp out activities of criminals who used motorbikes

An intelligence-led operation by the Adenta Divisional Police Command has resulted in the arrest of 59 motorbikes and their riders.

The swoop was to stamp out activities of criminals who used motorbikes to snatch bags from unsuspecting residents and visit mayhem on them at the least resistance.



The operation was executed on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at about 0500 hours under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr. Joseph Owusu-Bempah.



In all, 50 men from the Adenta Division and Accra Regional Headquarters were mobilized for the operation.

The Command said it would screen, interrogate and profile riders of the 59 intercepted and impounded motorbikes.



It said anyone found to be linked to any crime would be processed for court.



The operation is expected to continue in the Division and extended to others, the GNA gathered.