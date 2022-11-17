Police clear Ukrainian national accused of dealing in fake currencies

The suspect was wrongfully arrested for alleged fake currency trafficking by the police

The Airport Police has released Mazen Farakh, a Ukrainian national and businessman who was accused of dealing in fake currencies.

Mr Fazakh was wrongfully arrested for alleged fake currency trafficking. In a clearance letter by the Police, the Airport District Commander, Superintendent Michael Asiedu stated that “the case of possession of Forged Currency contrary to section 18(2)of the Currency Act 342 of 1964 against the suspect has been dealt.



The letter continued that the suspect can be allowed to travel in and out of the country and his name be deleted from the Stop List.” Mr MAZEN FARAKH, the Ukrainian national, has been in Ghana to pursue Justice against a Nigerian national Sunny Awamini for defrauding him of over six million dollars for the supply of teak wood.



Mr Mazen Farakh said he was introduced to Sunny Awamini sometime in 2018 when he was in Ukraine and looking for teak wood to purchase from Ghana. Over some time, Mazen Farakh sent Sunny Awamini several millions of dollars for the export of the teak wood to him in Europe but Sunny Awamini came up with all kinds of excuses as to why he had not been able to make the supply.



Sunny Awamini sent various fake documents from all kinds of State entities which he used to convince Mazen to keep sending money to him for his non-existent enterprise.

After years of non-performance of the teak wood supply, and after spending $6.5 million which was sent to Sunny Awamini by Mazen Farakh for the export of the teak wood, Mazen Farakh came to Ghana in March 2022 to pursue justice.



