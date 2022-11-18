0
Police clears Ukrainian businessman of fake currency allegations

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Mazen Farakh, a Ukrainian businessman who was arrested on allegations of fake currency trafficking has been cleared by the Ghana Police Service.

In a letter dated November 15, 2022, and signed by the Commander of the Airport District Police, Mazen Farakh was released after investigations found him innocent of the allegations made against him.

The letter which was addressed to the Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service instructed that the name of Mazen Farakh be cleared from the ‘stop list’.

The police also disclosed that Mazen Farakh is allowed to travel in and out of the country and pursue matters which are of interest to him.

“The case of possession of Forged Currency contrary to section 18(2) of the Currency Act 342 of 1964 against the suspect has been dealt with. The suspect can be allowed to travel in and out of the country and his name is deleted from the Stop List”, excerpts of the letter read.

Mazen Farakh was picked up by officials of the Ghana Immigration Service at the Kotoka International Airport on November 9, 2022.

The police after investigations discovered that Mazen Farakh is innocent of the allegations levelled against him.

Read the police letter below.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
