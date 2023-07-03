Police commence investigations into alleged murder of 24-year-old okada rider

The police have mounted a serch for the alleged robbers at Kwarfokurom

The Eastern Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service is said to have commenced investigations into the alleged murder of a 24-year-old motorcycle rider.

The Motorcycle rider is alleged to have been murdered by pillion passengers he picked up at night at Kwarfokurom, a small town in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.



According to sources, some residents in the area found his body in a pool of blood.



The deceased was an Okada rider after completing Senior High School to support his widowed mother and siblings.

The deceased mother, narrating the sad incident, said, “I received a call that Mensah (the deceased) has been killed. I did not believe it. I did not find any Motorcycle riders in the community. I was told they had all converged at the scene where my son was found. It took a while before I could get there. When we got there, we were told the case is now with the state.”



Unable to hold her tears, she wailed, “I have no one since their father died. I solely took care of them. Who will help me now? My son was not troublesome.”



The use of motorcycles, popularly known in Ghanaian parlance as Okada, for transport business is rampant in the Ayensuano district and three other linking districts due to the deplorable nature of some roads.