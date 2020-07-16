General News

Police conniving with land guards to terrorise us - Odumase Chiefs and residents cry to IGP

Some personnel of the Ghana Police Service

The Chiefs and people of Odumse, a farming community in the Dodowa District of the Greater Accra Region, have petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), over the immediate transfer of some police personnel at the Dododwa District and Divisional commands, whose activities they say is an affront to the professionalism of the service.

Speaking on recent attacks on indigenes by some suspected hired miscreants, which has resulted in several natives abandoning their homes to seek shelter in neighbouring communities, a Chief of Odumse, Nene Fiesu Gblie III, speaking to the press said, the Criminal Investigation Department of the District Police Command, have been biased in their investigations.



He said some CID officers of the command have rather taken side with some Estate developers to take over their lands without any documentation or appropriate channel.



“One chief inspector at the command who is at the CID is always chasing after land cases because of the money involved, but he doesn’t discharge his duties with due diligence, he would rather take money from the suspects to oppress the victims, this is not the Police we hope for,” Nene Gblie fumed.



The Stool Father of the Odumse Traditional Area, also expressed similar disappointment in the activities of some police personnel at the Dodowa District Police Command, despite acknowledging the fact that some other personnel are equally doing their work due diligently.



He said,” Some of the officers are very good especially the divisional crime officer, but as for that Chief Inspector at the Dodowa District crime office, he’s tarnishing the image of the police here.”

Meanwhile, some aggrieved Natives of the area, said they no longer feel safe in the area, citing a recent incident in which the police rather came to arrest victims of a land dispute and left their attackers to walk freely.



They are calling on the IGP to act swiftly to avert any possible attack on the police station to register their displeasure.



Police response



However, the Dodowa District Police Commander, DSP Harrison Katso, denied claims levelled against his men, saying that although there will be some bad nuts in the service, his men have always maintained some form of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.