Police defend transfer of officer allegedly attacked by Ajumako DCE

IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh

The Ghana Police Service has defended the decision to transfer one of its men who was assaulted by a District Chief Executive (DCE) in the Central Region.

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, last Friday ordered the transfer of Corporal Frank Mensah citing safety and health concerns.



While at post at the Ochiso Police Station, the officer was attacked by unidentified men on the orders of the DCE for Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam, Ransford Kwasi Nyarko.



He was later hospitalized after he sustained life-threatening injuries sparking widespread agitation among police officers in the area.



But there are heightened fears amid social media reports of attempts to discontinue investigations after the officer was reposted to the Winneba District Police Headquarters.



Reacting to the claims on Monday, December 21, police spokesperson at the Central Regional Command DSP Irene Serwaah Oppong confirmed the directive but said the reports are unfounded and must be disregarded.

“The transfer of the policeman from Ochiso Police Station to his new station is to give him protection. The police administration also sees it necessary that the police officer should be sent to where he can get easy access to medical facilities”, DSP Oppong remarked.



She further clarified that: “The police administration also anticipates that the officer has gone through psychological trauma and needs to see a clinical psychologist. In this case, he has been transferred to a new police station where all these services are available and the police officer can be protected”.



The DCE and one Bob were arrested in connection with the incident which occurred on December 2, 2020.



The two have since been granted bail by the police as investigations continue.