Police dismiss kidnapping story of two students

The two girls faked their kidnap

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has dismissed a kidnapping story involving two students of the Saint Louis Junior High School in Kumasi, which is trending on social media.

According to the Command, the two girls have been arrested and are assisting the police to trace their boyfriends they put up with and pretended it was a kidnap.



A statement signed by the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) David Adjem, and copied to the Ghanaian Times, indicated that a man from Breman Nkwantwima reported on February 5, 2021, that his daughter left home the previous day and had not returned since.



It said police investigation indicated the girl, 15 , had called her brother informing him that she was at the Embassy Hotel in Suame Kotoko, but painted a kidnap picture.



The statement said, on February 8, personnel from the Suame Divisional Command, acting on intelligence, found the girl with another girl, a school mate, at Tafo Ahenbronum.

They were there with two boys, Clement Coleman and Nana Kwame, believed to be their boyfriends.



The investigation indicated that the two girls had told their parents they were going to school and ended up in the house of the boys since February 5.



Coleman and Kwame managed to escape and the police are searching for them.