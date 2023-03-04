Police dispatch rider dies in gruesome accident on Accra-Kumasi road

The late Rauf Addrisu (left), Scene of the accidet (right)

A personnel of the Ghana Police Service, by name Rauf Addrisu, has reportedly died in a gory road accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway, on Friday, March 3, 2023.

According to a police report which was sighted by GhanaWeb, the accident happened after a Kia Grandbird VIP bus crashed into the motor of Rauf Addrisu (a.k.a. Mando), who works under the dispatch rider division of the police service.



The report indicated that the driver of the VIP bus failed to observe the traffic on the road which resulted in the accident, leading to the victim dying on the spot.



“On 3/03/2023 at about 3:30 pm, suspect driver Samuel Boateng age 44 years was in charge Kia Grandbird VIP bus with registration number GW 9944-10 with Passengers on board from Kumasi towards Accra.



“On reaching a section of the road close to the Osino Police station on the Accra-Kumasi highway, he failed to observe traffic ahead. In the process, crashed head-on with No. 49200 Rauf Addrisu from Headquarters transport who was riding Honda motorcycle No. GP 4710 leading a convoy from Accra towards Kumasi direction,” parts of the report read.



It added that the mortal remains of the deceased have been conveyed and deposited at Enyirise Government Hospital.

Pictures of the accident scene shared by The Security Guy Media on Facebook showed the late Mando’s police dispatch motor destroyed.



The motor had virtually divided into two with its front tyres, hand clutch, spring forks and headlight completely removed.



Personnel of the Ghana Police Service trooped to the accident scene in their numbers.



View pictures of the accident scene below:





IB/OGB