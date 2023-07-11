Police do not return fire if you don't attack - Interior Minister dismisses claims

Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister

Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister, has emphasized the professionalism of the police force while issuing a stern warning to armed criminals.

He stated that the police only resort to the use of force when necessary, and their actions are governed by law and self-defense.



"The police are professional; they go into an operation, and if you don't attack them, they don't return fire," Minister Dery explained.



"On several occasions, we have had police disarm people without firing a gunshot. However, when we face a situation where the police are fired upon first, they will take necessary precautions and respond as permitted by the law. We cannot allow the law to be run by armed bandits. If we did that, then we have lost it," he said in an interview.



Meanwhile, Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister has dismissed claims that there are plots to dismiss the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare.



According to him, as far as he is concerned, George Dampare is doing a good job as the Inspector General of police hence the need for such speculations to be ignored.



His response comes after he was quizzed about the recent speculation that there is an attempt to reshuffle the IGP amidst leaked recordings exposing details of a plot by some top officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party and the Ghana Police Service to displace the current Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office ahead of the 2024 polls.

Speaking an interview with GhanaWeb, he said; "We should Ignore it with the contempt that it deserves, there is no plot to remove anybody. I don't know about any plot to remove anybody as far as I am concerned, he is doing a good job."



