Police foil residents attack on Kumaca students

Kumasi Academy (KUMACA)

Asokore Mampong Police Command have thwarted an attempt by the some residents in Asawasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region plot to attack students of Kumasi Academy in the Municipality.

There was an uneasy calm in Asokore Mampong Community on Saturday July 11,2020 as some students in Kumasi Academy (KUMACA) allegedly attacked one student after he was accused of bringing his gang to the school to rob the students.



Assembly Member for Asokore Mampong Electoral Area Oheneba Kofi Nti who confirmed the incident to Kumasi based Pure FM Osei Kwadwo said the students who was attacked by the students were hospitalized.



“Some of the students came to my house around 11pm on Friday after the incident. They explained to me that the student who was attacked came to the school with his gang to collect their belongings” Oheneba Kofi Nti said.

“The gang who was attacked threatened to attack the students in school in a form of revenge, but Asokore Mampong Police Command foiled their plans”



Oheneba Kofi Nti, the assembly member for Asokore Mampong Electoral Area assured parents and students of Kumaca to remain calm as police has tightened security measures on campus.

