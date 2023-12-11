Police freed me even though I committed a traffic offense - Kwame Pianim on need for everyone to go under the law

Economist and Senior member of the NPP, Kwame Pianim

Economist Kwame Pianim recently shared a story about a traffic incident where the police opted to let him go despite his overspeeding violation.

Speaking on the theme: Re-imagining Ghana’s development trajectory for a peaceful prosperous nation by 2027, on December 11, 2023, Kwame Pianim stated that even though he committed a traffic offence, the police officers decided to let him go and not prosecute him because he supposedly had an influential advantage.



This posture towards politically advantaged persons, he said, will not help in the quest to develop.



“When I used to drive, I was on my way to Tarkoradi. The police stopped me after they pointed the speed detector laser gun at me. They said, I was doing 80 km/hr in a 60 km/hr speed limit, actually I was doing 100km/hr. The officer told me that I was going to be arraigned in court. I then told him that Sekondi was too far, so he should let me go to an Accra court. Then I saw his boss approaching and his face changing because he recognised me.



“He said, " Hello Mr Pianim, how are you? " and I responded that I was fine. He enquired where I was going then I told him I was on my way to Tarkoradi. I told him that with my offence, I would like to go to Accra for the court. He quickly interjected and said ‘who said you are going to court.



He asked the Corporal if he arrested me and he responded no. The senior police officer then said I should have a safe trip,” he said.

Reflecting on the incident, Pianim acknowledged his son's perspective, emphasising that everyone should be held accountable under the law.



“I told this story to my son who is in the USA and he said the police should have arrested me and given me a ticket. I asked him why and he told me that everybody must be made to go under the law.



Even though I agreed with him, I asked him why should the police start with me and he said ‘it is exactly I they should start with. So we all need to go under the law,” he added.



