1
Menu
News

Police gets mobile identification devices

Mobile Device Tracker Goal The devices will give police officers real-time access to data on individuals and devices

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has presented some mobile identification devices and a mobile device management system all worth US$2 million to the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

Dr Bawumia, at the presentation to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, said the devices and system will help the police to capture the unique biometric and biographic information of individuals, verify vehicle registration, driver’s licence, roadworthiness certificates and insurance, and match the data against other databases including the National Identification Authority’s (NIA) database.

The Vice President, in a Facebook post on Friday, 23 December 2022, stated that the devices will give police officers real-time access to data on individuals and vehicles, as well as their criminal histories and, therefore, help in the fight against crime.

Dr Dampare received the items on behalf of the police.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo