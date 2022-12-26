Police gets mobile identification devices

The devices will give police officers real-time access to data on individuals and devices

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has presented some mobile identification devices and a mobile device management system all worth US$2 million to the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

Dr Bawumia, at the presentation to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, said the devices and system will help the police to capture the unique biometric and biographic information of individuals, verify vehicle registration, driver’s licence, roadworthiness certificates and insurance, and match the data against other databases including the National Identification Authority’s (NIA) database.



The Vice President, in a Facebook post on Friday, 23 December 2022, stated that the devices will give police officers real-time access to data on individuals and vehicles, as well as their criminal histories and, therefore, help in the fight against crime.

Dr Dampare received the items on behalf of the police.