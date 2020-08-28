Crime & Punishment

Police gun-down carjackers at Asamankese

DSP Effia Tenge

Police on Thursday gunned-down two persons suspected to be carjackers at Asamankese in the Eastern Region during a gun battle.

The deceased, who had not been identified, were said to have snatched a Nissan Murano vehicle at gun point in Accra in the early hours of Thursday and travelled to Asamankese.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit, Accra Regional Police Command, said this in a press release made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



She said the two sustained gun-shot wounds in a shot-out with the police, which resulted in their deaths.

She said the police had, however, arrested Erasmus Somuah Sekyie, their accomplice, and was assisting in investigations.



DSP Tenge said the Nissan Murano had been retrieved and the bodies had been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary awaiting autopsy.



“The Command further warns all armed criminals that the police will not relent on its efforts in combating violent crimes in the country,” she added.

