0
Menu
News

Police gun down suspected armed robber, one arrested at Buduburam

Anti Robbery Squad Of The Ghana Police Service.png Anti-robbery squad of the Ghana Police Service

Sun, 15 Jan 2023 Source: kasapafmomline.com

A suspected armed robber has been shot dead while another suspect has also been arrested by the Central East Regional Police Command after one of the suspects attacked a police officer during an operation held at Gomoa Buduburam Zone.

According to a Police source, the Operation was in connection with the Mobile Money Vendor who was robbed and shot at Public Toilet at Buduburam.

Some eyewitnesses said the deceased failed to surrender after some of the police officers told him to comply and rather decided to runaway from the

Police.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspect has been sent to the Kasoa Police Station for investigation.

It would be recalled that Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan reported that a mobile money vendor, Brother Michael was recently shot at Buduburam and later died at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Source: kasapafmomline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode