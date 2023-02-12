Police gun down suspected armed robbers at Abor

File photo

Source: GNA

Personnel from the Abor Police Command in the Volta Region have gunned down three suspected armed robbers in a robbery operation at Tsive- Kpotame near Kpadzakope, a suburb of Abor.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at about 0125 hours, resulted in the killing of the three all-male robbery gang.



A source from the Abor Police told the Ghana News Agency that the Police received information about the suspected armed robbers, numbering seven, who had besieged the area ostensibly to attack a residence at Tsive- Kpotame.



The source said the Police, armed with this tip-off, laid an ambush in the targeted vicinity, where the suspects were in the process of invading the self-contained apartment.



The suspects, after sensing danger, opened fire on the Police but were overpowered by the officers, leading to the killing of three of them.



A Police officer, whose name has been withheld, however, sustained some gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police retrieved some weapons, including a pump action gun, a locally manufactured pistol, and 30 rounds of AA ammunition.



Mr Emmanuel Tsifoanya, the assembly member for the area, who confirmed the incident to the GNA, appealed to the Police to apprehend the other perpetrators, who are currently on the run.



However, Superintendent Daniel Carlos Atongnab, the Abor District Police commander, when contacted by the GNA, remained tight-lipped on the incident.



A team of Police officers, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Andrews Boadu-Ekumah, the Volta Regional Police Commander, had since visited the area for further action.