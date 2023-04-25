Police have arrested seven physician assistants for protesting at health ministry - Barker-Vormawor claims

File photo

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a lead convener for the #FixTheCountry Movement, has alleged that seven physician assistants were arrested by the Ghana Police Service for demonstrating in front of the Ministry of Health.

According to him, the physician assistants were arrested as they were demonstrating over the government’s failure to post them after several years of their graduation.



“I understand that earlier today 7 Physician Assistants were arrested by the police for picketing in front of the Ministry of Health.



“They were protesting over the fact that they haven’t been posted after several years,” parts of a tweet Oliver Barker-Vormawor shared on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, read.



“If you know any of them; or have any information as to where they are being held kindly reach out. I am willing to provide them representation,” he added.



Barker-Vormawor also warned Ghanaians against protesting without the knowledge of a lawyer because the police through their actions have proven that they are willing to be used to silence the people of Ghana.



“I also advise young people to ensure that before they go on any Demonstration, they have a lawyer on standby. Know that the police are ever ready to be used to silence you. It’s a Police state.”

Read Barker-Vormawor’s tweet below:





I understand that earlier today 7 Physician Assistants were arrested by the police for picketing in front of the Ministry of Health.



They were Protesting over the fact that they haven’t been posted after several years.



If you know any of them; or have any information as to… — Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor (@barkervogues) April 25, 2023













IB/SARA