Police headquarters facelift ‘beautiful,’ I recommend it to all institutions – Akufo-Addo

Frontage of police headquarters in Accra

The government has boasted of ensuring a significant expansion of the Ghana Armed Forces and all other security agencies since assuming office.

This was disclosed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he delivered the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) in Parliament on Tuesday, 27 February 2024.



According to the President, his government is paying “diligent attention” to the welfare of the country’s security agencies as well.



“The accommodation and physical environment generally of the security agencies are being improved. We have quickened the pace of the retooling and equipping of the security agencies to ensure readiness towards the emerging security threats.



“For the majority of us and our everyday activities, it is the security of our streets and homes and communities that concern us most. We want our children and grandchildren to grow up in a safe atmosphere, and the Ghana Police Service play the lead role in this,” President Akufo-Addo noted.

He indicated that the government has performed “most creditably” when it comes to the country’s security agencies.



“They are much better equipped than they have ever been, and their increased visibility on the streets goes a long way to reassure the community,” he submitted.



Touching on the changing image of the police, President Akufo-Addo indicated it is “best exemplified by the dramatic facelift they have given to the frontage of the Police Headquarters on the Ring Road in Accra,” describing it as “beautiful,” and adding: “I recommend it to all institutions and, indeed, households.”