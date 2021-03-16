Police hospital to bury 200 unidentified bodies to decongest mortuary

File photo of a mass burial ceremony

The Ghana Police Hospital has issued notice of plans for a mass burial for about 200 unidentified and unclaimed bodies as part of routine measures to decongest the hospital mortuary.

These unidentified and unclaimed bodies according to the Police are made up of mostly paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned dead bodies, unidentified accident and crime victims.



The public has been advised to contact the pathology department of the Ghana Police Hospital for identification of persons who might have not been seen for some time as part of the search to avert a situation whereby such bodies are added to those earmarked for mass burial.



The police has also encouraged the public to acquire the habit of having their national ID cards or that of any organization on them to help them and others easily identify them whenever they are in any health crises or involved in an accident.

Statement: Mass Burial by the Police Hospital.



