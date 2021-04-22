Police hunt for contractor who stole equipment worth over GH¢1.6million

Swanzy Joe Nartey has gone into hiding and all efforts made to trace him have proved futile

The Accra Circuit Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of a contractor Swanzy Joe Nartey for allegedly stealing a hydraulic drilling machine worth GH¢1,695,216.

In a public announcement published in the Wednesday, April 21, 2021 edition of the Daily Graphic newspaper, the Head of Public Affairs Unit/CID, Deputy Superintendent Ms Juliana Obeng said the 27-year-old suspect is wanted for the offence of stealing which is contrary to section 124 (1) of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, Act 29/60.



"The Circuit Court, Accra has issued a warrant of arrest no. 32/2020B dated 23rd November 2020 for the immediate arrest of suspect Swanzy Joe Nartey for the offence of Stealing contrary to section 124 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act, Act 29/60," the announcement said.



According to the announcement, the suspect in the month of August 2014 collected a hydraulic drilling machine from the complainant on a work and pay system.



He has since gone into hiding and the Police says all efforts made to trace him have proved futile.

Suspect



Nartey is 5.4 feet tall, dark in complexion with black hair and medium eyes.



He was last seen at Takoradi and is believed to be hiding in Elubo, Takoradi, Half Assin or its environs.



The statement directed persons with information that would lead to his arrest to contact the Director of Documentation and Visa Fraud Unit, CID Headquarters on the following phone numbers 0244140214, 0244636521 or call the Police command centre Nos' 191 (all network), 18555 (MTN and Vodafone networks) or report to the nearest Police Station.