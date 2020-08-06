Regional News

Police hunt for ‘killers’ of 60-year-old woman at Santasi/Apire

The police is looking for the killers of Alantalla Asomor

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has taken over investigations after the lifeless body of a 60-year-old woman was found at Santasi/Apire in the Ashanti Region.

Alantalla Asomor was found lifeless on Monday, at about 8:00 am in a fenced uncompleted building –where she lived –prompting a police response.



Investigators from the Regional Crime Scene joined the personnel of the Suntreso Divisional Command to convey her body to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after she was declared dead at the scene.



According to witnesses, the old woman reportedly sent her grandchildren to buy porridge for her. They returned a few minutes later to see their grandmother motionless.



She had blood on her mouth, suggesting that the deceased was strangulated by attackers, overpowered and dragged from the frontage of her house into her room.



District Police Crime Officer at the Suntreso District Command, ASP Emmanuel Kyei said investigations have started.



He is appealing to residents for credible information to arrest and prosecute the culprits.

“According to the two children, they were sent to buy porridge for her. At the time they were living the house the deceased was preparing food at the balcony. When they returned they saw the deceased lying lifeless.



“This did not occur in the morning. So now there has been no arrest. Investigators are still on the ground looking for clues to get them arrested”, Investigators told Dailymailgh.com.



Santasi/Apire has gained notoriety over incessant killings with women apparently being the target. Between July and October last year, at least three women were murdered in cold blood sparking widespread outrage among residents.



Early this year, a woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed by armed gang. No arrests were made in that incident.



Assemblyman for Santasi/Apire, Frank Awuah laments, enough has not been done to improve the security of residents who are already battling with the poor road network.



“It’s a sad situation. I have written several letters to the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly to get permanent officers to police our area but I am yet to get a response. Our people are being robbed every now and then but it appears those in charge have turned deaf ears and are not ready to hear our plight,” he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.