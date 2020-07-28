General News

Police hunt for thugs who beat man for sleeping with a married woman

The Ghana Police Service has advised the public from meting out instant justice to suspects

The Police in the Upper West region has begun investigation into a viral video in the region to bring to book some men who subjected a man to beating for sleeping with a married woman in a hotel.

According to the Police, they have identified the place where the assault took place and have since invited some persons to aid in the investigation.



The Police used the opportunity to call on the public to desist from meting out instant justice to people because it’s against the laws of the state.



Background



A man in his mid-30s who was caught in a hotel room with a married woman in Wa in the Upper West Region has been subjected to beatings of his life after which he was stripped.



The man who is a teacher MyNewsGh.com gathered, checked into a popular Guest House around Wa model JHS with the woman in question but unknown to them they were being trailed.

No sooner had they started with whatever they were set to do at the lodge, than a group of young men on the instructions of the woman’s husband pounced on them and subjected both to severe beatings.



The ‘boyfriend’ who suffered the most part of the physical attack, was dragged out of the Guest House, thrown on the bare floor and then stripped while others watched on amidst taking of pictures.



In the about 4 minute video in possessing of this portal, the man was heard begging for forgiveness but his captors would not budge as they beat him while one asked that they take pictures of his nakedness as evidence.



“Beat him and take pictures”, one of them urged. Not even pleas from the poor man who said “I want to say something” will stop them from.



“Don’t you know she is a married woman?”, another asked.

Checks reveal that the man in question is a newly trained teacher from NJA College of Education who completed in 2019 and was posted to Fongo JHS.



He is said to have dated the married woman since he was in the college of Education but both went their separate ways and eventually, the lady got married.



This however does not stop the man in question from still sneaking in occasionally to sleep with her until he was busted last weekend.

