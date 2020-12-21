Police hunts man for beheading mother

The incident occurred at dawn

A young man believed to be in his late thirties has allegedly beheaded his mother at Opeinimso a farming community near Asamankese in the Lower West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred Monday dawn around 2:00am, according to a family source.



The suspect identified as Quarcoo has, however, gone into hiding after the callous act.



The cause of his action is not known.

The body of the deceased – Adwoa Ayare – has been retrieved from the pool of blood by the police and deposited at the Asamankese Government hospital morgue.



The Lower West Akyem Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) familiar with the incident told Starr News that the locals in collaboration with the police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the suspect.