Police in Ellembelle District foil robbery attempt on Ecobank

File photo: The Police responded to a distress call to disrupt the robbery operation

Police in Esiama in the early hours of Saturday, 13th February 2021, foiled a robbery attempt on Ecobank Esiama branch in Ellembelle District of the Western Region when they responded to a distress call to the effect that robbers numbering about five had attacked the bank.

Police proceeded to the scene where the robbers opened fire upon seeing the Police. Police returned fire, leading the robbers to flee into a nearby bush.



Police rescued a private security man of the bank and another who was on duty at an adjacent ECG office (names of the security men withheld).



Briefing the media, the Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Dodzi Hlodzi stated that: "Their hands had been tied behind them and legs also tied with ropes Police picked one AK 47 assault rifle with tempered serial number and 28 rounds of live ammunition from the direction of the bush where the robbers flee.



He said his men were able to retrieve items like industrial cutter, crowbar, screwdrivers, damaged padlocks and four BB spent shells from the robbers.

The Commander disclosed that: "Police observed among others, that the armed robbers damaged the burglar-proof and the glass door leading to the banking hall. Although the robbers had access to the banking hall, they did not succeed in their operation due to the timely intervention by Police".



The Command is, therefore, urging all and sundry to report any suspicious persons with gunshot wound to any nearby police station.



"Meanwhile a search has been mounted to arrest them and we urge residents of Esiama and surrounding villages to report suspicious characters, especially those who present gunshot wounds to hospitals, clinics and herbalists for treatment," he concluded.