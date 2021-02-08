Police in Upper East assure to apprehend robbers behind attack on church

Correspondence from Upper East

Police in the Upper East Region has confirmed last week’s robbery attack on a church at Soe-Akupeliga, a suburb of the Bolgatanga Municipality.



Six gun-wielding men last week Thursday attacked The River of Life International Global Prayer Centre as leadership and members busily engaged in worship.



The attackers, who reportedly sneaked up on the congregation, physically assaulted the Head Pastor and members, and later bolted with various sums of money, mobile phones and motorcycles belonging to church members.



The attack left church members and particularly the Head Pastor with body injuries and terrified.



The attack on the prayer centre brings to two in the region in four months. In November last year, a similar incident was witnessed in Sandema where robbers brutalized two elders of the Church of Pentecost after church service and took away phones and money collected as offering.

The Upper East Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer, Assist Superintendent of Police David Fianko-Okyre, updating the media in the region confirmed the incident, adding that the command was working around the clock to unmask and apprehend the perpetrators.



He said investigations have seriously begun into the incident which has led to the retrieval of exhibits including a machete, pistol and the case of a spent bullet. He said it is believed the attack was carried out with a locally manufactured gun.



ASP Fianko-Okyere appealed to the general public to assist the police with bits and pieces of information that would help track down the culprits.



He also cautioned the public against purchasing motorcycles from untrusted sources and turn in suspicious characters who sell stolen valuables to the police.



“Yes, police went to the premises of global centre river of life international church at akupeliga near soe in Bolgatanga.

Exhibit to wit machete and empty shell believed to have been fired from a locally manufactured.



Pistol retrieved. Victims were interviewed. They claimed their mobile phones and monies were taken.



We have reconstructed the scene and some intelligence gathered. We are flowing up on the matter to ensure we arrest perpetrators.



Meanwhile, anyone who is offered a motorbike for sale should be interviewed thoroughly and if possible, inform police for further action”. ASP Fianko-Okyere said in a statement.