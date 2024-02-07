Police interdict, detain chief inspector who called Akufo-Addo 'incompetent' in beer bar rant

Ghana Police Service logo

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted and detained a Police Chief Inspector, Benjamin Doe Kuwornu, stationed in the Central Region, for misconducting himself in a video which has been sighted by the Police Administration.

The decision is to allow for a thorough investigation into Doe Kuwornu’s conduct in line with police service regulations.



A police statement said, “We would like to reiterate our assurance to the general public that the Police Service will continue to ensure that professionalism is maintained at all times in the discharge of our mandate.”



In the said video, a copy of which has been sighted by GhanaWeb, Kuwornu is captured on an over four-minute rant calling out the president over his handling of the economy and issues of misgovernance.



He accuses the president of nepotism and cronyism going further to calling for relevant members of the security cluster to make their voices heard over critical issues bedevilling the nation.

Kuwornu stresses that he is not calling for a coup.



"I am a police officer and I want to meet you and tell you that you are a disappointment Mr. President together with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Please when you get this video share it, because I want to get involved in building our motherland," he added.



