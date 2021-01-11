Police investigate alleged kidnapping of SHS student

The victim is reported to have faked her kidnap

The police are investigating an 18-year-old girl, Doreen Nkunu, who allegedly faked her kidnapping to demand a ransom of GH¢1,000 from her parents.

One other suspect said to be the boyfriend of Doreen is being sought for by the police.



The Accra Regional Police Command, Public Relations Officer (PRO )Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.



She said on January 4, 2021, the Adenta police received a complaint from Doreen’s father that his daughter, a final year Senior High School student, left home unceremoniously and had since not returned.



She said the suspect’s father indicated that during WhatsApp chat with Doreen’s cell phone number an unidentified person claimed to have Doreen in custody and demanding GHC1,000 as ransom.



DSP Tenge said the unidentified man provided phone numbers into which the money should be paid into, adding that a report was made and investigations were commended by the Intelligence Unit of the Ghana Police Service to apprehend the suspects.

She said while investigations were ongoing, on January 8, 2021, at about 10:00 p.m. the complainant’s daughter who was reported missing returned home looking healthy on her own without them paying the ransom.



The Police PRO said the police was informed of her return.



“It was highly suspected that Doreen feigned her kidnapping with other accomplices who might be her boyfriend to create fear and alarm in order to force her parents to part with the money,” she added.



DSP Tenge said Doreen had since been interrogated, cautioned with the offence of publication of false news contrary to section 208 of the Criminal Offence Act,1960 (Act 29) and released on police enquiry bail.