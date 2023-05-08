Police investigate alleged killing of a toddler in Kumasi

File photo

The police in the Ashanti Region are currently investigating circumstances leading to the alleged butchering of a toddler by the son of a landlord.

Rainbowradioonline.com has gathered that the suspect allegedly killed the toddler after an altercation with the child’s father, who is a tenant in their house.



The incident is said to have occurred at Adankwame within the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region on Friday, May 5, 2023.



According to the available details, the suspect, Emmanuel, inflicted machete wounds on the landlord and sister of the deceased.

The two were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where they were being treated.



The deceased's mother, Janet Owusuwaa, told the media, "My husband left for work in the morning and returned home in the evening between 4pm and 5pm. My son ran to hug his father to welcome him. It was around that time that our landlord’s son who was wielding a machete confronted my husband. He butchered my son and my husband.



He also attacked my daughter, who attempted to save my son. We then had to run away. All three people have been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The toddler, who is one year and four months old, has, however, died.