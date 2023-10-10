Police investigate death of a male adult at Madina-Ogbojo

Some officers of the Ghana Police service

The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of one Bennet Adomah Agyekum at Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

Initial investigation has disclosed that the deceased was yesterday Sunday, 8th October 2023, found lying in a pool of blood at a house in Madina and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The Police have arrested one Yandeh Joof, believed to be the girlfriend of the deceased, in connection with the matter and she is assisting the investigation.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while the investigation continues.