Police investigates killing of soldier in Sunyani

Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing of Sargent Job Kwame Odei

Source: GNA

The Bono East Regional Police Command has started investigations for the arrest of suspected armed robbers who shot and killed a military man, Sargent Job Kwame Odei, aged 41 of the Third Battalion of Infantry, Sunyani on Friday night.

Chief Superintendent Huseini Awinaba, Regional Crime Officer told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday at Techiman in the Bono East Region, that investigation into the matter was ongoing to bring the perpetrators to book.



In an earlier interview with the GNA Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Eric Awiadem, Pru East District Police Commander affirmed that the unfortunate incident occurred at about 9pm at a section of the road between Prang and Adjalaja, a farming community on the Prang-Abease-Kintampo road in the Pru West District of the region.



DSP Awiadem said the officer was shot on the right side of his chest, saying the about six armed robbers who were wielding guns and robbing other commuters at gunpoint fled into the bush after the atrocious act.

He said the Police had information that someone believed to be a military officer had been shot dead by armed robbers, adding the, District Police Patrol Team, therefore, rushed to the scene and found a male adult fully dressed in a military uniform lying in a pool of blood in a supine position dead.



DSP Eric Awiadem said when the deceased’s body was inspected, a gunshot wound was found on his right chest.