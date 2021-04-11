Police investigates pastor over death of two minors in his car

The children died in the pastor’s KIA four-wheel drive on Easter Sunday

Head Pastor of the Light Salvation Ministry International, Prophet Evans K. Oppong is being investigated by the Tafo-Pankrono Divisional Police Command following the demise of two minors in his car.

The deceased; a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old were reported to have been found dead in the boot in the pastor’s KIA four-wheel drive with registration number ER – 201 – 13 on Easter Sunday.



According to reports, the guardians of the victims went for prayers at the prophet’s church on Sunday, April 4, 2021 for a spiritual encounter before the unfortunate incident happened.



Father of one of the deceased minors, Eric Boakye has called on the police service to thoroughly investigate the matter.

He is seeking answers to how the children got into the boot of the vehicle for this tragic incident to occur.



Mr Boakye in an interview with Citi News stated that, “All we are demanding from the police is to investigate the matter. We also want them to investigate how the children got into the vehicle on that day. We have left the matter in the hands of the police to investigate and bring out the truth. The explanation we got is that the vehicle was parked with its doors opened and we can’t tell how the children got into it.”



Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased minors have since been deposited at the Mount Zion morgue awaiting autopsy.