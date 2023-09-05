Police invite Minority for a meeting over #OccupyBoG demo Tuesday

File photo of some police personnel

The Greater Accra Police Command has invited the Minority in Parliament for a meeting on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, over the upcoming #OccupyBoG demonstration against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his deputies.

The Minority in Parliament has rescheduled its demonstration and picketing originally scheduled for 5th September to September 12, 2023.



According to the Minority, the change in date is a result of the outcome of proceedings in court 4th September, 2023.



In a statement signed by the Minority leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson explained that the court was unable to give an instant ruling due to the weight of the preliminary legal objections raised by the lawyers for the Minority in Parliament.

However, the Police in a letter addressed to the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson requested a meeting on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, on the modalities for the demonstration.



