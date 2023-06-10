Police kill 9 suspected land guards in gun battle

8 of the suspects died at the scene while another died while being transported in a police car

In a dramatic gun battle in Tuba, a town located in the Ga South municipality of the Greater Accra region, police officers from the Anti-Robbery unit of the Ghana Police Service have fatally shot nine individuals suspected to be land guards.

Eyewitness Kwabena Mensah as reported by Onuaonline.com, explained that the suspected land guards had arrived at the scene to demand digging fees from a group of masons who were working in the area.



Upon the arrival of the police, who had been deployed to address such unlawful activities, the suspects opened fire, prompting the officers to respond in self-defense.



Mensah stated that eight of the alleged land guards were instantly killed, while another lost his life while being transported in a police vehicle.



In the wake of this incident, Serwaa Agyapong, a resident who claims to be related to one of the deceased, expressed shock over the unfolding events.



Agyapong asserted that her brother, who tragically lost his life, worked as a steel bender and was not involved in any land-guard activities.

The confrontation between the police and the suspected land guards highlights the escalating issue of land-guard activities in the region and the challenges faced by law enforcement in combating this menace.



The police are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the exact circumstances and bring clarity to the situation.



