Police lauds NCCE’s contribution for peaceful election 2020 in Ahafo

(ACP) Andrews Boadu Ekumah, Deputy Ahafo Regional Police Commander speaking to some police officials

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Andrews Boadu Ekumah, the Deputy Ahafo Regional Police Commander has lauded the role and contributions of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) towards peaceful Election 2020 in the Region.

He said the Police Service acknowledged and appreciated the work of the NCCE during the 2020 electioneering, saying the reduction in the recurring election violence in flashpoints and hotspots communities in the Region could partly be attributed to the intensified public education on the elections embarked by the Commission in the local communities.



ACP Ekumah, therefore, called on the government and development partners to resource the Commission adequately, to enable it to deliver on its constitutional mandate, for improved civic education.



The Deputy Regional Police Commander gave the commendation during an engagement held at Goaso, initiated by the regional office of the Commission, aimed at strengthening the existing relationship between the Police and the Commission.



He also commended the Commission for the intensified public education on the health safety protocols and government restrictions on the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which had greatly influenced how people obeyed the protocols and contained the spread of the disease.



The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Ernest K. Owusu, the Ahafo Regional Police Commander, underlined the importance of strengthened collaboration between the Police, NCCE, and other key stakeholders in the Region towards crime combat.



“The door of the Command is always open to the NCCE anytime and we are ready to support you to deliver on your mandate,” he said.

Mr. Eric Adu, the Acting Ahafo Regional Director of the NCCE, noted crime-fighting remained a shared and collective responsibility and stressed the Commission’s support in that regard.



He called on the police to intensify enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols and government restrictions to help prevent the spread of the viral COVID-19 in the Region.



Mr. Adu explained that the engagement was part of activities lined up for the national constitution week celebration, and appealed to the police to help protect the 1992 Constitution, safeguard and consolidate the gains of the nation's fledgeling democracy.



National Annual Constitution Week Celebration, he explained, was instituted by the Commission in 2001, to among others objectives to help preserve the 1992 Constitution.



On the theme “Unity and National Cohesion: the role of the security services”, Mr. Adu explained this year’s celebration targeted security services at the national and regional levels.