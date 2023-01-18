Police launch investigation into viral audio of officers allegedly planting substance into man's vehicle

Dr George Akufo Damapre, (IGP)

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into an audio recording which captures some officers allegedly planting substances suspected to be narcotics in the vehicle of a member of the public.

According to the police service, they have contacted the Narcotics Control Commission and the Ghana Armed Forces as part of their investigations but both institutions have denied knowledge of the incident.



A press statement issued on January 17, 2023, said initial checks at the stations mentioned in the audio, East Legon and Accra Central Police Stations have revealed that no such complaint had been made.



“The attention of the Police Service has been drawn to an audio tape in which it is alleged some Police officers planted substances suspected to be narcotics in a vehicle of a member of the public and attempted to extort money from him.



“The Police Administration immediately launched investigations into the matter and our initial checks at the stations mentioned in the audio, East Legon and the Accra Central Police Stations, have revealed that no such complaint had been made there.



“As part of the investigation, the Police have also contacted the Narcotics Control Commission and the Ghana Armed Forces and both institutions have indicated that no such incident has come to their attention,” part of the sta

The statement further added that the service does not condone any unprofessional conduct in its quest to become an institution worthy of respect and trust in the country.



