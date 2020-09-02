General News

Police launch investigations into assault on Odododiodoo MP

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, MP for Odododiodoo

The James Town Police Command has commenced investigations into an alleged assault on the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lamptey Vanderpuye by some persons said to be Operatives of the National Security Secretariat.

The former Sports Minister claims he was attacked by 12 men in front of the James Town Police station.



According to him, he’d gone to the police station to secure bail for a journalist who had been arrested while taking pictures of some projects he had done in his constituency.

He told Kasapa News that not long after arriving at the James Town Police Station, 12 National Security operatives some of whom had sidearms suddenly started hitting him in the chest while ordering him to leave the area.



Mr Vanderpuye added that it took the intervention of the police to rescue him from his attackers.

