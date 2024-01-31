Police launch manhunt for man suspected of killing girlfriend, two children in Ashanti Region

Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service are actively in pursuit of Shadrack, a 30-year-old man accused of brutally murdering three individuals, including his girlfriend, Portia Yerebe, and a two-week-old baby, at Asuoso within the Offinso North District, asaaseraio.com reports.

The third victim in this tragic incident is reported to be the suspect's four-year-old stepson.



Shocked residents who made the discovery on Monday night, suggested that the crime might have occurred the previous day.



Upon being notified, the police are reported to have promptly arrived at the scene and are diligently following leads to apprehend the suspect.



The bodies of the deceased have since been transported to the morgue, as investigations get underway.



Alfred Wiafe, the immediate past assemblyman for the area, commented on the situation, stating, "We are yet to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident, but the lady was discovered dead when we went there. We saw a hammer and a machete at the crime scene. We also found a note, and we immediately reported the matter to the police."



He expressed concern about the delayed reporting by residents.

"We are searching for the suspect now. The police say investigations have commenced. But I fault the residents in the neighborhood because this incident occurred for nearly 48 hours, and it is quite shocking that this has now come to the limelight," he is reported to have added.



The shocking incident has left the community in disbelief, with residents calling for justice.



This occurrence adds to the rising concerns about security in the Ashanti Region, which has witnessed a series of murder cases in recent times.



In 2021, the region recorded the highest number of murder cases, totalling at least 72, with 68 males and five females among the victims, according to data from the Statistics Research and Monitoring Unit (SRMU) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.



The data shows that 306 murder cases were reported to the police from January 1 to June 30 of that year.



