Police launch manhunt for suspects in viral video of woman being degraded, sexually abused

The police said it is seeking to bring the suspects to book

The Ghana Police Service says it has commenced efforts to arrest some suspects in a viral video where a woman is captured being subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment by a group people.

In a statement issued on Monday, 12 June 2023, the Police Service said it has commenced investigation into the incident said to have occurred in the Upper East Region.



“The Police have commenced investigation into a viral video believed to have originated from the Upper East Region, in which a female victim is seen being subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment by a group of people.



“We wish to call on the public to remain calm as efforts are underway to get the perpetrators arrested to face justice,” the statement said.



In the video, which is in GhanaWeb’s possession, the woman is at one point half naked, before she is completely stripped of everything she is wearing, exposing her nakedness, even as some men gathered around her to beat and molest her.



Meanwhile, security analyst, Adib Saani, has raised a worrying concern about a disturbing video of a woman who has been identified as a Fulani woman being sexually molested in public by some men.



But reacting to the video, which he said emanates from Zebilla in the Upper East Region, Adib Saani said that this is the kind of things that motivate terrorist narratives.

He explained that when things like these are encouraged, it becomes easy for terrorist groups to capitalise on them to infiltrate communities, and eventually, countries like Ghana.



"This is a very dangerous move by the youth of the area as it feeds into the terrorist narrative. Terrorists love to see these because they exploit them to create a motive to stage attacks.



“This incident is more or less a VIP invite to terrorists. Attacking women and children amounts to crossing the red line.



“I am concerned as a security stakeholder because this could cause reprisals,” he stressed.



Adib Saani also stated that he has learnt that the woman is married with children, and has since relocated with her family.



He stressed that the Fulani community leadership in Ghana have been looking for the woman since the incident, but without success.

The security analyst therefore called on the Ghana Police Service to effectively identify and arrest the perpetrators involved in this atrocity.



“I call on the police to effect an arrest ASAP and prove that we are governed by law and would not countenance such acts of barbarity," he added.







GA/DO