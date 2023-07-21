0
Menu
News

Police launches manhunt for persons behind the attack on Bawku-bound bus that killed one

Anti Robbery Squad Of The Ghana Police Service.png The police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the crime

Fri, 21 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has said that it is on a manhunt for some unknown faces behind an attack on a Bawku-bound bus on Friday, July 21, 2023.

The attack, which happened at dawn, according to a statement by the police, is believed to be linked to the ongoing chieftaincy-related conflict within the enclave.

In the statement shared via Twitter, the Service explained that it has started investigations into the matter.

“The Police is on a manhunt for a group of people who shot into a Kumasi-Bawku bound bus at the outskirt of Walewale this dawn killing one person and injuring seven others.

“An intelligence operation is currently ongoing to get the perpetrators arrested,” it added.

Bawuku-bound bus shot at, killing one and injuring several others:

The statement also stated that an unidentified person had been killed after some persons believed to be linked to the ongoing chieftaincy conflict at Bawku shot at their bus.

The bus, according to a statement by the Ghana Police Service, was a Bawku-bound vehicle from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The incident, the statement added, happened on the outskirts of the North East Region.

The early hours of Friday, July 21, 2023, incident is also said to have left several persons injured.

“The attack is believed to be in connection with the ongoing chieftaincy-related conflict within the enclave,” the statement stated.

See the tweet below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



You can also watch the first episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV:





You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People below





AE/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP aspirants halt campaign, troop to Accra for 'make or break' meeting - Report
Dr Apraku jabs Bawumia
Otumfuo Ahenenananomhene slams NPP
See initial footage of Black Sherif being led out of airport after 'arrest'
Bawumia boys attack UTV journalist for questioning his credibility
If you don’t attack Kennedy Agyapong, he won’t hit back – Brother mounts defense
How Tsatsu Tsikata grilled first state witness in Gyakye Quayson trial
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin