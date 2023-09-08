Police makes major U-turn, suspends interdiction of COP Mensah, others in leaked audio tape

The three top police officers at the center of the leaked audio

The Ghana Police Service has suspended its decision to interdict some three senior police officers involved in the leaked audio to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

In the statement dated September 7, 2023, the service said that although it had earlier announced the interdiction of COP George Alex Mensah, Supt George Asare, and Supt Emmanuel Gyebi, it was rescinding its decision in order not to interfere with the ongoing parliamentary probe into the matter.



“In order not to prejudice the ongoing probe, the Police Administration has suspended their interdiction,” the statement, signed by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police, said.



The statement also indicated that it will commence investigations into the roles of the three officers caught in the leaked audio by way of disciplinary proceedings.



Earlier, the Ghana Police Service issued a statement to interdict the three police officers, giving reason that it was "to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with police service regulations".



See the new statement below:





AE/AW