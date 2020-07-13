Regional News

Police, military avert NPP-NDC clash over siting of registration centre

The disagreement was also over allegations of registration of non-residents

But for the timely intervention by the military and police Monday morning, a clash would have ensued between agents of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the siting of a registration center about 60 meters from the house of Samuel Nuettey Ayertey, the Deputy Eastern Region Minister, and NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Lower Manya Krobo.

The disagreement was also over allegations of registration of non-residents under the supervision of the Deputy Minister.



NDC constituency executives and the incumbent Member of Parliament and NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, stormed the center to stop the alleged illegality.



Some members of the NDC, including a Deputy Youth Organizer, Oblanda Amoah, were allegedly assaulted in the process.



NDC Lower Manya Krobo Constituency Chairman David Walter Homenu, detailing accounts of the incident, accused the deputy regional minister of instigating thugs to assault the NDC members.

But Mr Homenu threatened that his party will face the NPP squarely.



Denying the allegations, Lower Manya Krobo Constituency Secretary of the NPP Goldman Awuku said the said polling station was created in 2012 and wondered how the MP and the NDC would pretend to be unaware of its existence.



He also denied that the party was registering non-residents at the centre.



The disturbances attracted the Akuse Police Commander, DSP Winfred Yeboah, Odumase Police Commander DSP Thomas Agbanyo as well as a team of military personnel.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.