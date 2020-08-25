Regional News

Police mounts search for relatives of hit-and-run victim

Police want relatives of the victim to report to the Ghana Police Hospital in Accra

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it is looking for the relatives of 35-year-old Kojo Ahe Mensah, who was allegedly knocked down by a hit-and-run vehicle months ago.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Hospital, DSP Yaw Nketia-Yeboah, on 24 August 2020 intimated that Mr Mensah was rushed to the Ghana Police Hospital on 10 May 2020 by the Adentan Police, adding that: “He has since been on admission with efforts to trace his relatives unsuccessful.”



The statement said: “His mother's name is Vida Awudzi. She sells second-hand clothing at Teshie in Accra".

Kojo Ahe Mensah is believed to come from Kotokuraba in Cape Coast and has relatives there.



The statement admonished relatives of the victim “to report at the Ghana Police Hospital in Accra during working hours for assistance or to get into contact with him."

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.