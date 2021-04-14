Police offer GH¢10,000 for information on Takoradi armed robbers

The police are on manhunt for the robbers who allegedly killed a 61-year-old man in Takoradi

The Western Regional Security Council has placed a GH¢10,000 bounty on the six armed robbers who allegedly killed a 61-year-old man and injured his wife in Takoradi.

The police are on a manhunt for the robbers who allegedly shot Mr. Charles Kwakye, who was in the country with his 42-year-old wife, Monica Nda, to complete their building project, among other things.



They were domiciled in Switzerland.



The couple was attacked around 2pm on Monday, April 12 at Amanful in Takoradi. The armed men who took away their valuables reportedly sped off on two unregistered motorbikes.



Three days earlier, two other people had been shot in similar attacks and are currently receiving medical attention at the Effie Nkwanta Regional Hospital.



Already in Sekondi-Takoradi, the police have begun an aggressive stop and search operation and the seizure of all unregistered motorbikes and tricycles, popularly called “Aboboyaa”.

They have also increased visibility as residents express anxiety about the current events.



In a news release dated Wednesday, April 14 and signed by the Western Regional Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Superintendent of Police Olivia E.T. Adiku, the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) is offering a reward of GH¢10,000 for anyone who gives information leading to the arrest of the six suspects.



It says “any person with such credible information should report to the nearest police station or call the Western Regional Police Command on telephone numbers 0249983333, 0244591076 and 0245961522”.



“You can also call Toll free on 18555, 191, and 112 to reach the police or send WhatsApp message to the police on 02026639122”.



It adds: “The Command assures the public of utmost confidentiality and further assures especially the residents in the Sekondi Takoradi metropolis and its environs that the security situation is calm and under control.”