Police officer arrested for robbery of $209,000 gold money

File photo: The officer's assigned vehicle was allegedly used in the commissioning of the robbery

A police service driver has been arrested over his assigned vehicle being used in the commitment of robbery of a Burkinabe gold dealer.

The police vehicle with registration number GP 3513 according to a report by the Chronicle Newspaper sighted by GhanaWeb was on Sunday, February 7, 2021, used to rob the said businessman off his $209,172 being proceeds of a gold sale he had undertaken.



The Burkinabe, Suleman Sodre was said to have lodged at the Classic Guest House at Lapaz and on Sunday, at about 1300 hours went out to sell his 3 kilograms of gold to one Alhaji Abdul for $209, 172.



On his way back to the guest house, the victim is said to have been accosted by two occupants of the police service vehicle and robbed him of the amount, and sped off to an unknown destination.

A complaint by the victim was lodged at the Tesano Police Station for investigation. The Regional and National Police Command subsequently located the service vehicle used in the robbery and the unit assigned, leading to the arrest of the official driver.



The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanu is reported by the Chronicle to have confirmed the arrest of the officer and has said that investigations are ongoing to apprehend other officers who were allegedly involved in the robbery of the gold dealer.



The IGP confirms that the suspects will also help investigators establish if other accomplices were involved in the act.