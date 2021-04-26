Police officer battling for his life as armed robbers leave him with 8 bullet wounds

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at about 1:30 in the afternoon

A police officer stationed at the Juaboso Police Station is reportedly battling for his life at the St John of God Hospital at Sehwi Asafo in the Western Region after sustaining eight gunshot wounds in an attack by armed robbers.

According to a Daily Guide report, the officer identified as Sergeant Thomas Akoka was on escort duty at Kotosaa near Juaboso when he was attacked by a gang of four robbers who had no hesitation in putting 8 bullets in him.



The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at about 1:30 in the afternoon. The victim is said to have been rescued by a reinforcement team from the District Police Headquarters following a distress call and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The officer is now said to be responding to treatment at the hospital’s Emergency Unit and has already received a call from the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh and the Director-General Police Welfare, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Dankwa.